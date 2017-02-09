Metro-East News

February 9, 2017 12:38 PM

Police search for woman who walked away from Belleville group home

News-Democrat

St. Clair County sheriff’s deputies on Thursday were searching for a Belleville woman who hadn’t been seen since Monday, when she walked away from a group home without her medication.

Police were searching for Mildred L. Kelly, 57.

Sheriff’s Capt. Bruce Fleshren said the woman left the home on Kingsway Drive about 10 a.m. Monday, and had not been heard from as of Thursday morning. The woman has left in the past to visit a daughter in East Alton, police said.

Police said Kelly requires daily medication.

She is about 5-foot-2 and weighs about 195. She was last seen wearing a checkered shirt and jeans.

Police asked that anyone with information contact the Sheriff’s Department at 618-277-3505 or call 911.

