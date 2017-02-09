U.S. Bank robbed in Glen Carbon

A U.S. Bank in Glen Carbon, IL in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO was robbed Feb. 9. It was the second bank robbery in a metro-east community on the day.
Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Metro-East News

St. Louis Zoo Outreach program visits Zion Lutheran School

Angie Carter, a St. Louis Zoo Outreach Educator, holds Hoot the screech owl during a St. Louis Zoo Educational Outreach program held Saturday, Feb. 4 at Zion Lutheran School in Belleville, IL. The "Zoo Alive" event attracted about 80 children plus family members to two hour-long sessions. Carter also showed a hedgehog and a ball python snake to the pre-school aged children gathered in the gymnasium. The children got a chance to touch the animals, and then broke into small groups for fun learning activities at stations throughout the gym.

Metro-East News

High noon coming over Illinois employee pay, Gov. Rauner says

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner on Thursday issued an appeal for state lawmakers to give state employee pay the same protections they give their own pay. He said a showdown is coming June 30, with Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan and his daughter, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, using a lawsuit and a bill to force a government shutdown.

Metro-East News

Westhaven Elementary School has honesty assembly for students

Westhaven Elementary School in Belleville, IL put together an honesty assembly for students. "Honesty" is their character word of the month. The assembly stressed the importance of being honest and always telling the truth. Students danced along to a song about honesty, and Principal Geoff Schwalenberg and Administrative Intern Megan Vitale showed up, in costume, as surprise visitors after the assembly.

Metro-East News

Police investigate scene of Fairview Heights apartment complex shooting

Police investigate the scene of a Fairview Heights, IL apartment complex shooting that took place around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7. A 21-year-old driver was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. Police listed the man in "grave condition" and he was taken to a St. Louis hospital. More than one person was seen fleeing the scene on foot, but no suspects have been located.

Metro-East News

Students' artwork is inspiration for St. Louis organization's redesigned logo

Three fifth-graders from Westhaven Elementary School in Belleville District 118 in Belleville, IL in southern Illinois are the winners of a St. Louis-based organization's logo redesign contest. They submitted drawings that inspired the new logo for CharacterPlus, which helps with character development in schools, including District 118's schools. Julie Knost, CharacterPlus school consultant, visited Westhaven on Feb. 7 to surprise the girls with the news. Westhaven Administrative Intern Megan Vitale was there to congratulate the girls.

