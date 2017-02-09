Costas says it’s the ‘right time’ to leave Olympics hosting duties

St. Louis’ Bob Costas is stepping down as host of the NBC Olympics telecasts, starting with the Winter Olympic Games in February 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
The broadcaster ends a 24-year run as the network’s Summer and Winter Games studio host.
“It just felt to me like the right time, and it’s felt like the right time for a while,” Costas said, according to a New York Times article Thursday.
He made the announcement on the Today Show in a conversation with Matt Lauer, who also has been part of the NBC Olympics programming for decades.
Costas, 64, began his broadcasting career with KMOX Radio in St. Louis and has been with NBC for decades. He has broadcast baseball, football, the Olympics and other sports for NBC, winning numerous primetime and sports Emmys. He will continue to appear on NBC Sports and other programs for the network, while also continuing his baseball play-by-play duties for MLB Network.
His Olympics studio role will be assumed by Mike Tirico, who joined NBC from ESPN in 2016.
Costas, who was the primetime host for 11 Olympics on NBC, said he knew before the Rio Games last summer that he would be stepping away.
“It’s better to leave before they drop hints,” he said in a Los Angeles Times story. “I didn’t want it to get to that point.”
