Belleville radio host says he won’t quit after using N-word on air

Belleville shock jock Bob Romanik says he will continue to speak his mind on his daily radio show, despite a firestorm of criticism after he used the N-word on-air multiple times, including as late as Thursday.
“I ain’t going to quit talking and saying what I want until they cut my tongue out and put me six foot under,” Romanik said on his Thursday KQQZ broadcast, according to the Riverfront Times.
The weekly St. Louis alternative newspaper prematurely reported that Romanik would quit his show after he said the “format” would change Wednesday on-air. The format change referred only to syndicated content and music format, said Romanik, who refers to himself as “The Grim Reaper of Radio.”
After a Riverfront Times article from earlier in the week, Romanik defended his use of the N-word on the air and used it again more than a dozen times.
“It’s not a racial slur, it’s a word,” Romanik said on his Feb. 7 show.
In January, Romanik used the N-word to denigrate rapper Waka Flocka Flame. The rapper had used a Trump supporter T-shirt to wipe his buttocks on stage. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch ran an editorial Thursday lambasting Romanik for “hate speech” and calling on the Federal Communications Commission and “Illinois electoral authorities to give Romanik a serious second look for his abuse of the airwaves.”
The Post-Dispatch editorial says Romanik wrongly used the airwaves to campaign for the 114th House District seat in 2016, a contest he lost to Democrat LaToya Greenwood of East St. Louis. Romanik did not list the free radio time on his campaign finance report, the newspaper reported.
St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay took to Twitter on Monday to call for “sanctions” to Romanik’s show for using the N-word on the air.
Bob Romanik's hate speech on public airwaves deserves sanction. https://t.co/QTowTZmNFL #fgs— MayorSlay.com (@MayorSlay) February 6, 2017
