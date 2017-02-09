Collinsville crews put out fire in fourplex

Crews extinguished a fire at a fourplex residence at about 6:45 p.m. Thursday on Sandridge Drive.
According to Tom Rainey, Collinsville Fire Department’s captain, firefighters found smoke coming from the front apartment windows when they arrived on scene.
“The crews made an aggressive interior attack and put the fire out in pretty short order,” he said. “They were able to save the other three units in the fourplex.”
He added that the other three units were not damaged in the fire.
Two people were inside the unit when the flames ignited, but they got out of the apartment unharmed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Rainey said.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
