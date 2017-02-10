Warmer weather expected to kick off the weekend

A full forecast is detailed below for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Friday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. South wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Friday night...Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 7 to 14 mph.
Saturday...A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. South wind around 7 mph.
Saturday night...A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Sunday...Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday night...Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Monday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
Monday night...Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Tuesday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.
Tuesday night...Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Wednesday...Sunny, with a high near 45.
Wednesday night...Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Thursday...Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.
