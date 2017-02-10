Expressway delivery: Baby born on shoulder of I-64

Illinois State Police say they were called to Interstate 64 near Caseyville Thursday night after learning that a woman was going into labor.
But the baby just couldn’t wait to make his way into the world, and was delivered on the side of the road.
Calvin Dye Jr., a State Police spokesman, said dispatchers got the call around 5:30 p.m. that a pregnant woman was in labor. She was in a vehicle heading east on I-64. The vehicle was on the shoulder of the road when police arrived.
But by the time police got there, Dye said, the woman had already delivered her baby. Police said she was holding a baby boy.
Dye said three troopers comforted the couple, gave them blankets from their first-aid kits and called for an ambulance. The woman and her baby were taken to a Belleville hospital, police said.
Dye said police have gotten calls in the past of women going into labor on their way to the hospital, though he said an ambulance is usually there before the baby is born. But on Thursday night, that wasn’t the case.
“I don’t recall responding to a call like that where a baby was delivered on the shoulder of an interstate,” Dye said. “Though I’m sure similar instances have happened.”
Comments