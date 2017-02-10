Troy alderman quits; charged with DUI after passing out in drive-through lane

Ward 3 Alderman Allen D. Dyer has resigned following his arrest Tuesday, when police reported they found him passed out in his car in the drive-through lane of a Walgreens in the city.
According to a written statement from Police Chief Brad Parsons, Dyer was charged with driving under the influence and was released from police custody after posting $100 for bond.
On Wednesday he submitted a letter of resignation to Mayor Al Adomite that stated he was leaving the City Council. “I feel that I cannot effectively serve the residents of my ward,” Dyer said in the statement.
The statement also said Dyer, who was arrested last year on a cocaine-possession charge, chose to quit in order to “focus on my own health and the needs of my family.”
Dyer could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.
Last year, Dyer was charged with possession of a controlled substance in Maryland Heights, Mo., and was released on bond. He pleaded guilty to a class C felony charge of possessing a small amount of cocaine in Missouri, at a music concert. Dyer received a suspended sentence, which meant that if he completed five years of probation without getting in trouble, he would have no conviction on his record.
In the Troy case at Walgreens, police reported that Dyer was taken into custody after being found behind the wheel of his vehicle in the drive-through lane, and his vehicle was towed.
Adomite, the mayor, issued a statement concerning Dyer that said in part, “Mr. Dyer has experienced a significant amount of health issues this past year, and we wish him well in his recovery... I would like to thank Mr. Dyer for his contributions to city government both as alderman, planning commissioner and member of the Zoning Board of Appeals.”
