MoDOT plans ramp closure at Poplar Street Bridge

Missouri Department of Transportation crews plan to close the ramp from northbound Interstate 55/eastbound Interstate 44 to the Poplar Street Bridge on Monday and Tuesday for bridge inspections, the agency said.
Weather permitting, the ramp will be closed from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday, MoDOT said. If necessary, crews will also close the ramp from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Motorists are encouraged to use the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge on Interstate 70; Interstate 255/Interstate 270; or the Martin Luther King or Eads bridges in St. Louis, the agency said.
To detour around the closure, drivers should continue on eastbound I-44 to Washington Avenue, take Lumiere Place Boulevard and turn onto the Martin Luther King Bridge into Illinois, MoDOT said.
If the work is canceled due to weather, the inspections will be moved to Feb. 20 and 21, MoDOT said.
