Missing Carrolton woman found burned in her car

Police in Jersey County have found what they believe is the burned body of a missing 85-year-old Carrollton woman.
Fox 2 Now reports that 85-year-old Betty Short was found by a farmer Friday morning in her 2008 Chevy Impala.
Police believe the car, parked on Phils Creek Road and Bethel Church Lane, was stuck when it caught fire in dry grass at a dead end of the road.
Investigators do not believe her death was a result of foul play.
Short last seen about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night at a home on Panhandle Road in rural Jersey County. She told a person at that home that she was lost.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
