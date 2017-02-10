Basketball game canceled after Teutopolis bus crashes; 5 taken to hospital

A Teutopolis school bus on its way to a high school boys basketball game crashed Friday afternoon on Route 32 in Moultrie County.
WAND News reports that the game between Teutopolis and Rock Ridge has been canceled because of the accident, which occurred just south of Sullivan.
The Teutopolis Unit 50 school bus was driving to the site of the game, which was to be played at Lincoln College in Lincoln.
WAND reported there were injuries suffered during the crash, but school officials say the students are in good hands.
Five injured people were taken to Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital in Mattoon and are in stable condition.
