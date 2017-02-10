Metro-East News

St. Louis aldermen approve measure to borrow money for Scottrade Center renovations

It appears Scottrade Center renovations will happen after the St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted Friday to borrow $64 million during a seven hour meeting, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The majroity of aldermen said the renovations will help generate more tax revenue; 8th Ward Alderman Stephen Conway said parking and events at the arena generate a combined $10 million in taxes.

“We have the value of hindsight in this because we know how much it generates.”

Supporters also said the city hasn’t put any money into the city-owned Scottrade Center since it opened since 1994; it’s generated a combined $100 million in tax revenue since.

But some aldermen were not convinced.

20th Ward Alderman Cara Spencer was disappointed that sports stadiums were receiving attention while the city has a $20 million budget shortfall looming.

“We are telling our city what we prioritize: subsidizing professional sports,” she said.

