St. Louis aldermen approve measure to borrow money for Scottrade Center renovations

It appears Scottrade Center renovations will happen after the St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted Friday to borrow $64 million during a seven hour meeting, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The majroity of aldermen said the renovations will help generate more tax revenue; 8th Ward Alderman Stephen Conway said parking and events at the arena generate a combined $10 million in taxes.
“We have the value of hindsight in this because we know how much it generates.”
Supporters also said the city hasn’t put any money into the city-owned Scottrade Center since it opened since 1994; it’s generated a combined $100 million in tax revenue since.
But some aldermen were not convinced.
20th Ward Alderman Cara Spencer was disappointed that sports stadiums were receiving attention while the city has a $20 million budget shortfall looming.
“We are telling our city what we prioritize: subsidizing professional sports,” she said.
Comments