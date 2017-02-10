East St. Louis house fire on Dorris Avenue

Firefighters battle a house fire in the 2000 block of Dorris Avenue in East St. Louis, IL in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.
From piggy banks to teddy bears for sick children

Belleville IL students at Emge Junior High School and Harmony Intermediate Center in Southern Illinois donated money to a coin drive to buy stuffed animals like teddy bears for sick kids at St. Louis MO Children’s Hospital. A student and teacher in Harmony-Emge District 175 have personal experiences with cancer.

Dick's Sporting Goods coming to Fairview Heights

Dick's Sporting Goods sporting goods chain is expected to open its first location in the St. Louis, MO suburbs in southern Illinois when it opens in a Fairview Heights, IL location in August at the Fairview City Centre that also is home to Fresh Thyme Farmers Market, Hobby Lobby, and OfficeMax.

St. Louis Zoo Outreach program visits Zion Lutheran School

Angie Carter, a St. Louis Zoo Outreach Educator, holds Hoot the screech owl during a St. Louis Zoo Educational Outreach program held Saturday, Feb. 4 at Zion Lutheran School in Belleville, IL. The "Zoo Alive" event attracted about 80 children plus family members to two hour-long sessions. Carter also showed a hedgehog and a ball python snake to the pre-school aged children gathered in the gymnasium. The children got a chance to touch the animals, and then broke into small groups for fun learning activities at stations throughout the gym.

High noon coming over Illinois employee pay, Gov. Rauner says

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner on Thursday issued an appeal for state lawmakers to give state employee pay the same protections they give their own pay. He said a showdown is coming June 30, with Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan and his daughter, Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, using a lawsuit and a bill to force a government shutdown.

