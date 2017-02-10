East St. Louis house fire on Dorris Avenue

Angie Carter, a St. Louis Zoo Outreach Educator, holds Hoot the screech owl during a St. Louis Zoo Educational Outreach program held Saturday, Feb. 4 at Zion Lutheran School in Belleville, IL. The "Zoo Alive" event attracted about 80 children plus family members to two hour-long sessions. Carter also showed a hedgehog and a ball python snake to the pre-school aged children gathered in the gymnasium. The children got a chance to touch the animals, and then broke into small groups for fun learning activities at stations throughout the gym.