Metro-East News

February 10, 2017 9:14 PM

The stolen boa constrictor has been found

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

O’FALLON

Police have made arrests in connection with a boa constrictor stolen from local pet shop Tye-Dyed Iguana Reptiles.

According to the business’ Facebook, the snake was recovered and the “thieves” were arrested.

“We will be pressing charges,” part of the post read. “Let this be a lesson to any would-be thieves out there. And to all of you that helped with the apprehension of these guys - THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!”

Earlier on Friday, Matt Smallheer, who owns the pet shop with his wife, said the snake has a retail value of about $100 — he had surveillance footage showing a man taking the snake and putting it in his pants pocket.

He offered $100 to anyone with information about the snake.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

Related content

Metro-East News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Cahokia fire chief discusses Dorris Avenue fire

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos