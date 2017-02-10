The stolen boa constrictor has been found

Police have made arrests in connection with a boa constrictor stolen from local pet shop Tye-Dyed Iguana Reptiles.
According to the business’ Facebook, the snake was recovered and the “thieves” were arrested.
“We will be pressing charges,” part of the post read. “Let this be a lesson to any would-be thieves out there. And to all of you that helped with the apprehension of these guys - THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!”
Earlier on Friday, Matt Smallheer, who owns the pet shop with his wife, said the snake has a retail value of about $100 — he had surveillance footage showing a man taking the snake and putting it in his pants pocket.
He offered $100 to anyone with information about the snake.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
