October could soon be Zombie Preparedness Month if one state lawmaker gets his way

Illinois lawmakers are one step closer to declaring October Zombie Preparedness Month.
Democratic Representative Chris Welch of Westchester is sponsoring the bill and says the month would be used to encourage people to prepare for any disaster by gathering a stockpile of food, water and supplies that can last up to 72 hours, WSIL reports.
WSIL reminded readers that the bill is being introduced at time when Attorney General Lisa Madigan has filed a lawsuit that could freeze pay at the end of February if a state budget is not determined and other crisis threaten the future of the state’s well being.
WSIL wrote a hearing on that lawsuit is set for next Thursday.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Text of the bill
WHEREAS, Tornadoes, floods, and other natural disasters are real and all Illinois citizens should be aware of the potential danger; while prevention of natural disasters is not viable, citizens can be prepared with emergency supplies and plans; and WHEREAS, If the citizens of Illinois are prepared for zombies, than they are prepared for any natural disaster; while a Zombie Apocalypse may never happen, the preparation for such an event is the same as for any natural disaster; and WHEREAS, Disasters disrupt hundreds of thousands of lives every year and can have lasting effects, both to people and property; and WHEREAS, Over 60% of Americans are not practicing or preparing for natural disasters, and only 39% have developed an emergency plan; and WHEREAS, Practicing for preparedness makes perfect, and staying safe is important for the citizens of Illinois; and WHEREAS, Citizens should have supplies on hand, which may include, water, food, medications, tools, electronics sanitation and hygiene, clothing and bedding, important documents, and first aid; and WHEREAS, Having an emergency plan and supplies can reduce the negative impacts of natural disasters or help avoid them completely; and WHEREAS, Being prepared can reduce fear, anxiety, and losses that accompany disasters; and WHEREAS, Emergencies can happen anywhere, anytime; citizens of Illinois should prepare for the Zombie Apocalypse.
Therefore, be it RESOLVED, BY THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES OF THE ONE HUNDREDTH GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE STATE OF ILLINOIS, that all Illinois residents are encouraged to participate in preparing for a Zombie Apocalypse, and have a plan that includes, signing up for local texts and weather alerts, developing emergency communications for the household, collecting significant documents and storing them in a safe place, and gathering emergency supplies; and be it further RESOLVED, That all Illinois citizens are urged to follow and act on disaster preparedness guidelines of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency; and be it further RESOLVED, That we designate October 2017 as "Zombie Preparedness Month" in the State of Illinois, and urge all Illinoisans to educate themselves about natural disasters and take steps to create a stockpile of food, water, and other emergency supplies that can last up to 72 hours.
Comments