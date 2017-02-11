Clouds in the forecast, but high in upper 60s today

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. High in the upper 60s. South wind around 10 mph.
Tonight...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Low in the lower 40s. Light wind in the evening becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
Sunday...Breezy...Cooler. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. High in the lower 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
Sunday night...Colder. Mostly clear. Low around 30. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Monday...Partly cloudy. High around 50. Light wind.
Monday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the mid 30s.
Tuesday...Partly cloudy. High in the lower 50s.
Tuesday night through thursday night...Mostly clear. Low near 30. High in the mid 40s.
Friday...Mostly sunny. High in the mid 50s.
