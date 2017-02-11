Driver has medical problem, crashes into O’Fallon bank

A woma crashed a car into the PNC Bank in O’Fallon about 2:15 a.m. on Saturday.
The driver, whose identity was not immediately available, had suffered a medical problem, according to O’Fallon Police Sgt. Eric Buck.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of the medical issue, Buck said.
The bank is located at 1685 Greenmount Road. The extent of the damage to the building had not been determined, Buck said.
“It’s pretty early in the investigation,” he said.
The bank was open on Saturday morning for regular business hours.
