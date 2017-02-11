Saturday’s temperature sets record high in St. Louis

St. Louis saw its hottest Feb. 11 on record Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, when the temperature reached 74 degrees.
The previous record was set on Feb. 11, 1999, when the temperature hit 72 degrees.
Meteorologist Fred Glass said the area is in an “anomalously warm pattern” for February, when temperatures would typically average around 44 degrees.
“We consider it to be well out of the usual range,” Glass said, adding that people should enjoy the warmth today because the temperature will drop to the mid-50s Sunday, still a few degrees above the normal range.
The cause of Saturday’s warm temperatures can be attributed to the jet stream, which remained fairly far to the north — an unusual pattern itself, Glass said. Milder temperatures tend to set in south of the jet stream.
It would be incorrect, however, to attribute the anomalously warm day to climate change, Glass said.
“You can’t take any particular stretch of warm weather like we’re experiencing now and attribute it to climate change. Those things manifest over long periods of time,” Glass said. “Patterns in the atmosphere can make the frequency of something more common, but any individual storm, heat wave, cold wave can be very difficult to attribute to a pattern.”
Saturday tied the record in Columbia, Mo., with the record high of 74 degrees set in 1951.
The record highest temperature of 115 degrees in St. Louis was set in 1954. The lowest official temperature recorded in St. Louis was set at -22 degrees in January 1884. The coldest average temperature for a February in St. Louis was set at 21 degrees in 1978; hottest, 44 degrees in 1882.
