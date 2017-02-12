Coffee shop to open soon in Belleville; pizza restaurant planned for Edwardsville

Balance Coffee and Tea is set to open in Belleville.
Owner and roaster Marshall Morris said he plans to open the coffee shop in mid-February at the old train depot, 732 S. Illinois St., about eight blocks from the traffic circle.
Morris previously worked at a coffee house in Seattle as a barista and educator. He later started Balance Coffee and Tea while in the Pacific Northwest.
For more information go to balancecoffeeandtea.com.
Law firm to open office
TuckerAllen, a St. Louis-based law firm that offers estate planning services, plans to open a location in Edwardsville, which would be its fifth in the St. Louis area.
TuckerAllen was founded in 2015 and is a subsidiary of St. Louis-based law firm Lewis Rice. TuckerAllen also has Missouri locations in Kirkwood, Town and Country and O’Fallon. It also has a location in Fairview Heights.
TuckerAllen attorneys John Fischer and Emily Kirk are slated to work out of the Edwardsville office, which is at 239 N. Main St.
The office is scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday; and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
The location is scheduled to open on March 1. For information call 618-589-3825 or go to www.tuckerallen.com.
New pizza restaurant coming to Edwardsville
Crushed Red, a new pizza-and-salad restaurant, is slated to open in Edwardsville by the end of April.
The restaurant plans to move into the first floor of 222 E. Park St., a new multistory office-and-retail building under construction near the Edwardsville Public Library.
Crushed Red, which has locations in Clayton, Kirkwood, Creve Coeur and Columbia in Missouri, offers gourmet pizzas.
For more information go to www.crushed-red.com.
Regions Bank locations closing
The Regions Bank locations at 100 S. 2nd St. in Dupo and at 100 McDonald St. in Troy are slated to be consolidated with other locations, the company said.
The Dupo location is slated to combine with the branch at 100 Columbia Centre in Columbia; the Troy location is slated to combine with the branch at 1 Eastport Plaza Drive in Collinsville.
Regions Bank said in a statement the branch consolidation is “based on traffic, volume, proximity of other branches, profitability and other factors.”
The consolidations are scheduled to take place in April.
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
Reporters Elizabeth Donald and Casey Bischel contributed to this report.
