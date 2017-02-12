Family owned electrical company honored by Edwardsville

A long-time electrical contractor with a strong family history is this year’s top business, as awarded by the city of Edwardsville.
J.F. Electric was named business of the year by the city of Edwardsville, an award presented by Mayor Hal Patton at the annual economic forecast breakfast on Tuesday.
J.F. Electric traces its roots to 1925, established by the Fowler family in St. Louis as a contracting firm. In 1969, Jim Fowler — grandson of the founder and current chairman — purchased the electrical division from his father and set up his headquarters in Edwardsville. Since then the company has worked to provide contract service for commercial, industrial and utility construction, while continuing to run as a family-owned business.
“We celebrate and acknowledge J.F. Electric today because J.F. employs over 245 people in Edwardsville and the surrounding area, plus 775 employees nationwide,” Patton said. “J.F. Electric supports many local businesses and prefers to do business here in the community as opposed to outsourcing.”
Patton said the company is active in the community with donations and volunteerism, and its investment in the community helps support local projects.
“The city is extremely grateful for J.F., a key business partner in our community,” Patton said.
Jonathan Fowler, Jim Fowler’s grandson, spoke on the company’s behalf, calling it a “great honor.”
“He saw the great potential that this city had,” Fowler said of his dad. “A great geographical location, great leadership and an eagerness to grow. He thought that this would be a great place to grow his business, and he was right.”
Edwardsville is a greater place because of the businesses that are here, and the businesses are greater because of the support that the community provides. It’s an environment that works to the benefit of everyone that lives and works in Edwardsville.
Jonathan Fowler of J.F. Electric
Fowler said their priority has been not only to deliver value in their business and serve customers, but help create connections between others and the community.
“Our relationships drive our business and continually remind us of why we do business in Edwardsville,” he said. “Edwardsville is a greater place because of the businesses that are here, and the businesses are greater because of the support that the community provides. It’s an environment that works to the benefit of everyone that lives and works in Edwardsville.”
Fowler said he is a lifelong resident, and has observed the city’s growth in his lifetime and career. “We will continue to do our part in bringing more business and people to Edwardsville, and we hope that others will follow,” he said. “We look forward to calling Edwardsville home for many years to come.”
The business of the year award is presented by city leaders; a separate business of the year award is presented annually by the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon Chamber of Commerce at their annual luncheon in March.
