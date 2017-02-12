Road work may affect your commute this week

Work on at least two area interstates could affect travel between the metro-east and St. Louis this week, according to the Illinois and Missouri departments of transportation.
Motorists should expect right lane closures of eastbound Interstate 64/55 at 4th Street, near East St. Louis, between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The lane restrictions are needed to work on an overhead digital message board, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
The work could cause traffic delays. Motorists should slow down and watch for traffic control devices to guide them through the work zone.
Drivers who use the Poplar Street Bridge to head into Illinois from Missouri should consider other options next week as Missouri Department of Transportation crews inspect the eastbound Poplar Street Bridge on Monday.
The on-ramp heading into Illinois on I-55/eastbound I-44 will close from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. If necessary, the bridge will be closed again Tuesday during the same time frame.
To avoid the closure, drivers should consider using the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge on I-70; I-255/I-270; or the Martin Luther King or Eads bridges in St. Louis City. To detour around the closure, drivers should continue on eastbound I-44 to Washington Avenue, take Lumiere Place Boulevard and turn onto the Martin Luther King Bridge into Illinois.
If the on-ramp work is canceled due to weather, it will be pushed to February 20 and 21.
