A mild, but windy, day on tap for your Sunday

The end of the weekend won’t be nearly as warm as it was on Saturday, but still not a bad day in the weather department in the metro-east. You might want to hold on to your hat though.
A cloudy morning should give way to a sunny afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The high will top at 56, but it will be breezy. North winds will be between 16 and 21 mph with gusts as high as 31 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 29.
The work week will start with a sunny Monday and temperatures near 50. Here is what the rest of the week looks like:
Monday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Monday Night ... A slight chance of rain after 1am, mixing with snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday ... A slight chance of rain, snow, and sleet before 7am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Wednesday ... Sunny, with a high near 43.
Wednesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Thursday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Thursday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Friday ... Sunny, with a high near 59.
Friday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 62.
Comments