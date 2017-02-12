Another Super Bowl musician to make St. Louis stop this year

Another singer who performed at the Super Bowl will be making a stop in St. Louis later this year. Country star Luke Bryan will perform June 3 at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Maryland Heights, Mo.
Bryan sang the national anthem at Super Bowl 51 in Houston on Feb. 5. The announcement of his St. Louis tour stop follows an announcement last week that Lady Gaga will perform in St. Louis on Nov. 16. Lady Gaga performed at halftime of the Super Bowl.
Bryan’s stop is part of his “Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day” Tour. He will perform with special guests Brett Eldredge and Seth Ennis. Bryan has won a number of awards and most recently was named the top country artist at the Billboard Music Awards. He has sold more than 7 million albums and 27 million singles worldwide.
The concert is part of the Southern Illinois-Edwardsville Concert Series. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17. The tour is part of the 2017 Country Megaticket presented by Bandana’s Bar-B-Q.
The St. Louis stop is one of 40 on Bryan’s tour, which starts May 5 in Nashville, Tenn.
