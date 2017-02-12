Man who led Missouri KKK faction found dead in river

A family fishing near the Big River in Washington County on Saturday discovered the body of a man who had been missing since Wednesday.
The remains of Frank Ancona, 51, of Leadwood, were found by the family on Saturday afternoon, according to the Park Hills Daily Journal. Ancona’s family last saw him on Wednesday and he was reported missing on Friday after his employer contacted police. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.
Police found Ancona’s vehicle in a wooded, remote area of Washington County in Mark Twain National Park on Friday night. Police previously had said his disappearance was suspicious.
According to KMOV, Ancona was a member of the Ku Klux Klan and identified himself as the Imperial Wizard of the Traditional American Knights. The group’s website shows a photo of Ancona wearing KKK gear standing in front of a burning cross.
