At least 8 area fire departments battle large brush fires Sunday

Area firefighters from at least eight departments helped battle brush fires on what proved to be a particularly blustery Sunday afternoon.
East St. Louis, Sauget, Cahokia, Camp Jackson, Washington Park, Prairie DuPont, Millstadt and Columbia fire departments either manned station houses or responded to brush fires near the area of 8th and Cook streets, where crews had set up a small command center, according to St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons.
No injuries had been reported as of 3:30 p.m. Crews managed to keep the fires contained except for a garage that caught fire. One fire burned in a field near some train tracks next to the Afton Chemical plant, but firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading.
EMS personnel had posted up at the command center in case of injuries.
“We’ve seen a good effort by the first responders. They’re all down here working hard,” Simmons said. He posted a video to social media from the scene of one of the fires East St. Louis.
Wind speeds reached 26 mph with gusts of up to 29 mph in East St. Louis, according to the National Weather Service.
