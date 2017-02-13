This is February, right? Warm weather to stick around metro-east

If you liked the weekend’s warmth, you’re going to love what’s on tap this week in the metro-east weather department.
With the exception of a slight dip in temperatures on Wednesday, the metro-east will see unseasonably warm weather for the second full week of February with highs mostly in the 50s with a predicted warm-up waiting to greet you on the weekend.
How cold is it supposed to be at this time of year? The normal high is around 44 with the normal low at 27, according to the National Weather Service.
Here’s a look at the warm week ahead:
Today ... Increasing clouds, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight ... A slight chance of rain between midnight and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tuesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Wednesday ... Sunny, with a high near 44. North wind 7 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Thursday ... Sunny, with a high near 57.
Thursday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Friday ... Sunny, with a high near 66.
Friday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 66.
Saturday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
