St. Louis police investigate early morning shooting death of young girl

A violent weekend in St. Louis included the shooting death early Monday of a 7-year-old girl on the city’s north side.
According to the St. Louis City Police Department, officers responded to a call in the 6300 block of Minnie Avenue at 1:33 a.m. Monday. A juvenile female had been shot and homicide detectives had been called to the scene, according to an incident report. A 7-year-old girl was the victim, according to KMOV, which reported that police were questioning family members of the girl. No other information has been made available about the incident.
That shooting comes on the heels of a weekend filled with shootings, according to Fox 2. St. Louis police responded to 10 shooting incidents that wounded at least 11 people over a 48-hour span. Four people were killed on Friday, police said.
“It is just a forecast of what is to come,” James Clark with Better Family Life told Fox 2. “We need to begin to mobilize resources and do aggressive outreach into our more challenging neighborhoods.”
