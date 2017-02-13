St. Louis police investigate early morning shooting death of young girl

0:56 Area firefighters battle brush fires in south East St. Louis Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:11 Police investigate scene of Fairview Heights apartment complex shooting

1:29 Washington Park working its way out of fiscal abyss

2:53 Belleville West basketball coach talks rivalry win over Althoff

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:43 50 years of charms for her bracelet

52:50 Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner sits down with the BND Editorial Board

0:49 Evacuees jam Marysville gas stations