Iconic heavy metal band to play Busch Stadium this summer

A heavy metal band was announced Monday as the second act that will play at Busch Stadium later this year.
Metallica will make a stop on its Worldwired 2017 Tour on June 4. Two weeks ago, St. Louis Cardinals officials and other dignitaries announced that a Billy Joel concert will be held at Busch on Sept. 21. Tickets, which cost between $55.50 and $155.50, will go on sale on Feb. 17.
Metallica last played in St. Louis in 2008 when it appeared at the Scottrade Center. Each ticket purchased through official outlets includes the choice of a standard physical or standard digital copy of the group’s new album, “Hardwired...To Self-Destruct.”
Metallica, which gained fame in the mid 1980s, has won eight Grammy Awards, and its last six albums have debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
Volbeat will be the opening act for the St. Louis stop, which is being sponsored by KSHE 95 and 105.7 The Point. Metallica is also scheduled to play at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 18.
The Metallica show is the third stadium show to be announced for St. Louis the year. Guns ’N Roses will play at the The Dome at America’s Center on July 27.
