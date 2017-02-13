Metro-East News

National cellphone provider announces return of unlimited data

By Don O’Brien

dobrien@bnd.com

Unlimited data is returning to Verizon Wireless, the company announced on Sunday.

Starting on Monday, Verizon customers will be able to purchase plans that will give them unlimited data. The move comes several years after the company stopped offering a similar package, according to CNBC.

The plan will cost $80 per month for unlimited data, calls and texting or $45 per line for four separate lines carrying the same features.

Verizon last offered unlimited data in 2011.

Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND

