Slain Missouri KKK leader was shot in head, autopsy shows; wife in custody

An autopsy revealed that a Ku Klux Klan leader found dead in a river south of St. Louis on Saturday had been shot in the head.
The Park Hills Daily Journal reported that an autopsy was done on Frank Ancona, 51, of Leadwood, on Sunday. Ancona’s body was found by a family fishing near the Big River, a day after he had been reported missing by his employer.
Ancona was the Imperial Wizard of the Traditional American Knights. The Daily Journal reported that Ancona’s involvement with the organization had little to nothing to do with his death.
Ancona’s wife, Malissa, is being held in the St. Francois County Jail on a 24-hour hold, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. No charges have been filed. The Daily Journal said charges were expected to be filed in the case on Monday. Malissa Ancona and her son, whose name has not been released, were interviewed several times by police, according to the Daily Journal.
Frank Ancona’s family last saw him Wednesday and he was reported missing Friday after his employer contacted police.
Police found Ancona’s vehicle in a wooded, remote area of Washington County in Mark Twain National Park on Friday night. Police previously had said his disappearance was suspicious.
