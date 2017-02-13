Slain Missouri KKK leader was shot in head, autopsy shows; wife in custody

1:29 Washington Park working its way out of fiscal abyss Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

2:53 Belleville West basketball coach talks rivalry win over Althoff

1:11 Police investigate scene of Fairview Heights apartment complex shooting

1:11 Parolee who lived with judge charged with murder

3:04 Ron Duebbert ousts St. Clair County Circuit Judge John Baricevic

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in

1:56 Diversity Summit At SIUE

0:50 Dick's Sporting Goods coming to Fairview Heights