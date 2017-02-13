Local Noodles & Company believes it won’t be slated for closing

News of the impending closure of 55 Noodles & Company restaurants does not worry employees at a metro-east location.
A manager of the Shiloh Noodles and Co., 3290 Green Mount Crossing, said the store was “definitely not” among those being targeted by the parent company for closure. The Shiloh location has been open since Oct. 1, 2015. It is one of 510 stores that Noodles & Company operates in 35 states and Washington D.C.
The company on Friday said in a press release that under-performing stores that opened in the last two or three years in newer markets will be targeted for closure. The company has not announced which stores will close. The store closings are expected to take place in the first and second quarters of the year, the company said.
“We will be disclosing more information about affected restaurants in the coming weeks and will be able to let you know more at that time,” Lauren Andrich, a spokesman for the company, wrote in an email to the News-Democrat.
