Police investigate Shrewsbury shooting, suicide

A man shot himself dead after shooting a woman just before 7 a.m. Monday in the 7800 block of Cardinal Ridge Court in Shrewsbury.
St. Louis County Officer Benjamin Granda stated in a release that the investigation revealed the man shot the woman before killing himself. The woman survived and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The two knew each other before the incident.
While there were “other members of the family” there at the time of the shooting, no one else was injured.
Police recovered a gun at the scene.
Authorities will release more information once the coroner completes an autopsy and next of kin are notified.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons took on the investigation at the request of the Shrewsbury Police Department.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments