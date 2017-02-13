Police release identity of Aldi’s parking lot shooting victim

St. Louis County police have released the identity of the man shot dead at an Aldi’s parking lot in Jennings, Mo on Friday night.
Sgt. Shawn McGuire stated in a release that St. Louis resident Jacobi Bolden, 27, was found dead after being shot in the grocery store’s parking lot late Friday —a second man, 28, was shot in the torso but survived.
His identity has not been released, but he told police the two were shot while sitting in a vehicle. The suspects stole that vehicle after shooting them, and later that car was recovered in the city of Riverview.
No information regarding the investigation into who shot the two men had been released as of Monday afternoon.
Investigators are asking people to contact the St. Louis County Police Department or CrimeStoppers with any information about this incident.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
