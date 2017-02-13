Man charged in Regions Bank robbery in Collinsville

A 50-year-old Belleville man has been charged with one count of bank robbery after he was arrested when he crashed his car while fleeing the bank Friday morning.
Michael Putman is being held in jail without bond on suspicion of using force, violence and intimidation to take money belonging to the Regions Bank in Collinsville according to a release sent out by State’s Attorney Donald Boyce’s office.
If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to five years.
There was no information on his accomplice, who was in the car Putman crashed. Both were taken into custody and then the hospital after the accident, according to police.
This bank robbery was the third to be reported in the metro-east area in a 24-hour period; however, it is not connected to the other two incidents.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
