St. Louis officer shot in the hand following pursuit

A St. Louis police officer was reportedly shot in the hand while chasing suspects in a shooting in north St. Louis on Monday afternoon.
KMOV reports the suspects being chased were involved in a shooting near the intersection of Melwood and Lillian in Northwoods. This is just west of the city’s border.
In that shooting, KMOV wrote, the victim was shot in the hand and stomach.
Officers pursued the suspects’ vehicle, a white Dodge Charger, on Interstate 70 into north St. Louis and off the highway onto city streets.
Fox 2 Now reported the chase ended at North 14th Street and North Florissant Avenue just before 5:30 p.m.
Three people were taken into custody after one tried to flee on foot, and the officer who was shot was taken to a hospital, KMOV reports.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments