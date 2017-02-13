Crews respond to smoking motor inside Touchette Regional Hospital

Camp Jackson Fire Department crews responded to a smoking motor in the basement of Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville about 5 p.m. Monday.
St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency Director Herb Simmons said when fire crews arrived at the hospital, the fire chief sent out a second alarm for neighboring agency’s assistance.
He said the smoke was at in the bottom floor near a work area, coming from a motor.
“There were no evacuations,” Simmons said.
Simmons said a maintenance man went to look for the source of smoke after someone could smell it in the cafeteria of the hospital. He immediately called for help after finding the motor smoking.
“A fire alarm was issued this evening at Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville,” the hospital’s president and CEO Larry McCulley said in a statement. “The hospital’s electrical contractor was on site to complete a thorough investigation and confirm the issue has been cleared and the temporary diversion status has been lifted. All patients and staff are safe and no patient care has been impacted as all internal operations continue unabated.”
Crews from Cahokia Fire Department, Church Road Fire Department, Allerton Fire Department assisted on scene. EMS responded in case of a building evacuation.
“These guys practice this and train,” Simmons said. “They followed their training to the letter, our people in our town should be thankful we have the people we do out there doing this.”
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
