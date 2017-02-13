Case of mumps reported at Alton elementary school

An Alton elementary school student has been diagnosed with a case of the mumps, prompting school officials to advise parents to be on the lookout for symptoms.
The Alton Telegraph reported that while the school district officials did not specify to reporters which school in the district the case was diagnosed in, a parent confirmed it was West Elementary School.
“We did have a student with mumps at one of our elementary schools,” said Superintendent Mark Cappel in an email to The Telegraph. “We worked closely with the Madison County Health Department to ensure we followed the proper protocol for students, staff and volunteers. We also sent a dialer and letter to parents at the school with additional information.”
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website states that while mumps is not common, outbreaks can occur when a person spends a long period of time in close contact with someone infected (think classrooms, sports teams, etc.).
Most people who come done with the mumps recover in a few weeks, the CDC reported, although the illness can potentially be serious in adults.
Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite and swollen salivary glands.
Amy Yeager, a spokeswoman for the Madison County Health Department, told The Telegraph that mumps is a “reportable disease.” Her office and the Illinois Department of Public Health must be informed in the case of a breakout.
The CDC stated the best way to prevent the mumps is with a vaccination.
The Telegraph reported that proof of immunization is required for any child two or older entering a child-care, school facility or K-12 grade.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments