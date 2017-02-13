Police release identities of Shrewsbury shooting victims

St. Louis County police have released the identities of the two people involved in a shooting early Monday in Shrewsbury and has confirmed that the 41-year-old woman, Kenna Daly, shot has died of her injuries.
The man, who was reported to have shot her and then himself, is 45-year-old Christopher Daly of North Bompart Avenue.
GUESTBOOK: Offer your condolences to the family of Kenna Daly
While Daly had initially survived the gunshot wound, the incident is now being investigated as a murder and suicide.
The shooting occurred just before 7 a.m. Monday in the 7800 block of Cardinal Ridge Court in Shrewsbury, at Daly’s home.
St. Louis County Officer Benjamin Granda stated in a release that the two knew each other before the incident.
While there were “other members of the family” there at the time of the shooting, no one else was injured.
Police recovered a gun at the scene.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons took on the investigation at the request of the Shrewsbury Police Department.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments