Swansea police search for suspect who shot at residence

Police officers responded to a report of shots fired Monday just before 8 p.m. in the 2500 block of Smelting Works Road.
According to the agency’s Facebook post, a white man driving a red Camaro shot at a residence before speeding away.
The post stated the man was armed with a handgun or a shotgun — he was last seen northbound on Smelting Works Road. An additional witness told police a black man, considered a suspect, fled the area on foot.
There were reports of racial slurs being said during the incident, although Swansea Police Chief Steve Johnson said that has not been confirmed.
No injuries were reported.
A “Code Red notification” was sent out to residents in the area.
“Swansea Officers arrived within a minute of the call,” Johnson said in the post. “Swansea Police K-9 was called out and attempted to track the direction of the suspect. Illinois State Police Crime and Swansea Detectives also responded. The preliminary investigation leads us to believe the victim and suspect(s) know each other.”
Anyone with information about this incident should call the Swansea Police Department at 233-8114.
