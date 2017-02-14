Metro-East News

February 14, 2017 6:20 AM

Valentine’s Day forecast looks sweet for metro-east

News-Democrat

Welcome to Valentine’s Day. According to Forbes, less people are celebrating the day and Americans are spending less money to impress their Valentine.

Nonetheless, Tuesday should be a nice day in the metro-east to celebrate the holiday. The National Weather Service forecasts another sunny day as a pattern of unseasonably warm weather continues. Here’s the forecast:

Today ... Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday ... Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday ... Sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Friday ... Sunny, with a high near 66.

Friday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Saturday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.

Related content

Metro-East News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos