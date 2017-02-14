Valentine’s Day forecast looks sweet for metro-east

Welcome to Valentine’s Day. According to Forbes, less people are celebrating the day and Americans are spending less money to impress their Valentine.
Nonetheless, Tuesday should be a nice day in the metro-east to celebrate the holiday. The National Weather Service forecasts another sunny day as a pattern of unseasonably warm weather continues. Here’s the forecast:
Today ... Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 57. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday ... Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday ... Sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Friday ... Sunny, with a high near 66.
Friday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Saturday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.
Saturday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Sunday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Sunday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Monday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.
Comments