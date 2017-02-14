Metro-East News

February 14, 2017 8:43 AM

Southern Illinois woman gets naked for popular survival show

By Don O’Brien

A Southern Illinois woman will appear on the popular Discovery Channel reality game show “Naked and Afraid.”

Lacey Stark-Jones, 31, of Du Quoin will appear on March 5 as the show launches its seventh season. The show, which is on Sunday at 9 p.m., features two participants, a man and a woman, who are taken to tropical locations with a survival item and a canvas bag. The people are left without clothes and must find a way to survive for 21 days.

The show is somewhat like “Survivor” in that a small camera crew follows the participants. However, the players are left alone at night with a hand-held camera and a walkie talkie in case of an emergency, according to People.

According to her biography on Facebook, Stark-Jones is an “extreme survivalist and gun shop owner, always in search of my next adventure.”

She is a former military police officer and a co-owner of Jones and Son Guns in Du Quoin.

