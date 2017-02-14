Country band to make stop at Edwardsville venue

A group that is known as “the hardest working band in country music” is scheduled to make a stop in Edwardsville on April 15.
Little Texas will play at the Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Tuesday.
The band has produced 15 top-10 hits, including three that reached No. 1. “My Love” is one of the group’s popular hits that reached the top of the charts.
The Wildey, built in 1909 as an opera house, was refurbished after the city of Edwardsville bought the venue in 1999. It hosts live performances and classic films.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
