Winning Lotto ticket worth $11.2 million sold in Southern Illinois

If you’ve traveled through the Southern Illinois town of Benton lately and purchased an Illinois Lotto ticket, you might want to check your numbers.
The winning ticket of an $11.2 million jackpot for the Lotto was sold at Circle K, 224 N. Main, in Benton, according to Illinois Lottery officials. Benton is a town of 7,000 located near Interstate 57 about 85 miles southeast of Belleville in Franklin County.
The winning numbers were 2, 21, 33, 36, 37, 41 and the extra shot number was 5. Lotto is an Illinois-only multi-million dollar jackpot game. Lotto drawings are held Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 9:22 p.m.
Lottery officials urge the winner to immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they claim their prize at a prize center. The closest prize center in the metro-east is in Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
Comments