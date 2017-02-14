South Illinois Street lanes open after crash injures 2

Belleville police, fire and ambulance crews on Tuesday morning responded to a three-vehicle crash that injured two people in the 2100 block of South Illinois Street where the wreckage blocked traffic for about an hour.
The victims were taken away in ambulances while third driver declined to be taken to the hospital. The conditions of the victims were not immediately available but their injuries were not considered life-threatening.
The crash occurred about 11:10 a.m.
