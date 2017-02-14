South Illinois Street lanes open after crash injures 2

1:33 100 seniors around Belleville receive a Valentine's Day surprise Pause

0:25 Dealey Plaza, changed and unchanged since 1963

1:00 The Belleville East Concert Jazz Orchestra rehearses for their upcoming concert

1:25 O'Fallon School District 90 honors staff members with awards

1:57 Hannah Daab, New Athens HS senior is BND Student of the Week

0:51 U.S. Bank robbed in Glen Carbon

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:43 Bank robbery suspect in custody; crashes fleeing from police

1:48 Bob Daiber candidate for governor