Gov. Rauner files opposition to attorney general’s request to halt state employee pay

Governor Bruce Rauner’s office filed an opposition Tuesday to Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s request to suspend state workers’ pay by the end of February as a move to end the state government’s budget impasse.
A news release from the governor’s office stated the Rauner administration “unequivocally stands with state employees.”
The issue will be heard Thursday afternoon in the St. Clair County courthouse.
“As we explain in our opposition, federal and state law requirements support continuing the Court’s July 2015 order that would ensure that state employees receive the paychecks they have earned,” Dennis Murashko, general counsel to Rauner, said in the release. “Instead of fighting to cut off employee pay in the middle of the Senate’s work on passing a balanced budget with changes to the system, the Attorney General should become a productive partner in the process.”
Rauner sent all state employees an email with a two-minute video attached, telling them he is doing what he can to avoid a state shutdown and assuring them they will continue to be paid during the state’s budget impasse.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
