Have you been to the ‘best ice cream shop in the world’? It’s right next door.

A St. Louis ice cream shop placed first in marketing agency SoolNua’s annual #worldICECREAMindex, earning the title of World’s Best Ice Cream after thousands of people cast votes.
Ted Drewes, located along Route 66, received 4,312 votes in this year’s contest.
“With 30,000 votes cast, SoolNua’s 2nd annual #worldICECREAMindex drew to exciting climax this week as St. Louis’ Ted Drewes finally overtook Bratislava’s Koun to take the highly coveted top stop in the rankings,” SoolNua’s website stated. “During the final weeks of voting the top three contestants constantly swapped places, but, in the end, Ted Drewes was the clear winner.”
Ted Drewes is known for specialty “concrete” shakes, so thick you can turn them upside down, according to the SoolNua’s website.
“They’ve been selling frozen custard for over 80 years, and their attention to quality has set the standard for frozen treats that beat the summer heat!”
SoolNua says the purpose of the World ICECREAM Index is to celebrate and recognize the experience ice cream stores offer in meetings events — as well as promoting their location as an attractive destination.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments