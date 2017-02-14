Alton police on hunt for shooting suspect

Alton police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is facing charges in connection with a Friday afternoon shooting on Fountain Street.
The Alton Telegraph reports that investigators are searching for Eric L. Henley, 44, after he allegedly wounded 26-year-old Keith Hill by shooting him in the leg.
Police were told Hill had previously lived in the residence where he was shot and that Henely was residing there at the time.
Third Circuit Judge Richard Tognarelli set Henley’s bond at $500,000, The Telegraph wrote.
The Telegraph reported he has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony, and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony. Henley was convicted of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance on Jan. 15, 1999, in Madison County.
Police are asking anyone who knows of Henley’s whereabouts to call 463-3505 or the anonymous tip line at 465-5948.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments