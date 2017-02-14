Case of meningitis diagnosed at St. Louis middle school

A case of viral meningitis has been diagnosed at Carr Lane Visual and Performing Arts Middle School on Jefferson Avenue.
According to a KMOV report, the case was reported to the school Tuesday. The health department was then called for assistance.
“We do have the man power and the resources to rise to the occasion to make sure our building is properly cleaned when they come in tomorrow,” St. Louis Public Schools Spokesman Patrick Wallace told KMOV.
Carr Lane Visual and Performing Arts Middle School parents were sent letters and received calls at home about the diagnosis. Custodians were also brought in Tuesday night to disinfect the building.
Wallace could not comment on who at the school was diagnosed with meningitis.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website stated meningitis is characterized by swelling of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord known as the meninges.
Viral meningitis is usually less severe than bacterial meningitis and there are vaccines to prevent some strands of the viral variety.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments