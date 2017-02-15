Road work could cause delays on eastbound I-55 today

The right lane of eastbound Interstate 55/70 just east of Illinois111 will be closed between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Illinois Department of transportation, possibly causing some delays.
Crews will be installing a camera. The department urged motorists to slow down and use extra caution.
Additional information and a live traffic map can be found at the Illinois Department of Transportation’s website.
Note: The Illinois Department of Transportation incorrectly said in its initial announcement that the westbound right lane would be closed. The eastbound right lane will be closed, not the westbound lane.
