Metro-East News

February 15, 2017 7:04 AM

What winter? After a chilly Wednesday, we get 60s, sunshine

News-Democrat

Weather more typical of April or May will set in over the metro-east region for the rest of the week, with temperatures hovering around 60 degrees and cooler nights in the 40s and 50s.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 46. North wind 7 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Washington’s Birthday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Related content

Metro-East News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

O'Fallon girls swim coach talks about proposed budget cuts at the school

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos