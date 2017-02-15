What winter? After a chilly Wednesday, we get 60s, sunshine

Weather more typical of April or May will set in over the metro-east region for the rest of the week, with temperatures hovering around 60 degrees and cooler nights in the 40s and 50s.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 46. North wind 7 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Washington’s Birthday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Monday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
